Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,021 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. 7,197,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,822. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

