Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.60. 7,461,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,772. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average is $352.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

