Parkside Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 453,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 432,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.17. 1,111,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,337. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

