Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,887. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.