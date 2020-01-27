Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.38. 885,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average of $236.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.10.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.