Parkside Investments LLC Has $16.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,764,000 after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 550,048 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,509,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. 23,882,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,210,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

