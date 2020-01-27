Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

