Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 180,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,168,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 174,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 284.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.