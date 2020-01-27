Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $487,937.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 732,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,334. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

