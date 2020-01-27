Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 60,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 20,698,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

