Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

XBI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

