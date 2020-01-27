Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. 8,411,443 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

