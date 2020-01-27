Parkside Investments LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,047. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.