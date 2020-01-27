Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 26,475 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,742,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. 2,643,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

