Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 532,180 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,180 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 614,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 260,025 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 23,860,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,344. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

