Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $734,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,203,000 after buying an additional 8,052,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,184,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,953,145. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

