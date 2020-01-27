Parkside Investments LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. 44,318,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,884,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

