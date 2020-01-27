Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,204 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.86% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $17.55. 272,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

