Parkside Investments LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $5.58 on Monday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,458. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

