Parkside Investments LLC Sells 4,829 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 418,273 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,028,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 814,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252,349 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 15,858,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.