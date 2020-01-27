Parkside Investments LLC Sells 720 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

