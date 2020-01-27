Parkside Investments LLC Sells 8,619 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in EOG Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

