Parkside Investments LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.31. 5,712,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,273. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

