Parkside Investments LLC Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,807 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt accounts for 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,025. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

