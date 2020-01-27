Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $6.53 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Particl has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $26,889.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00007392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.