PAYCENT (PYN) Price Up 48.3% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $71,570.00 and approximately $61,619.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

