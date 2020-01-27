Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

