Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,812 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $324.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

