PDC Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

