PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 13,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PDLI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 million, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

