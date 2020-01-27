Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

