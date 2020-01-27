Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $766.25 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.58.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

