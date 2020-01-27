Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.67 ($7.82).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 537 ($7.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.