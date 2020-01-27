Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TIFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.08) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.78.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

