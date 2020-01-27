Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,413.08 ($18.59).

HSX opened at GBX 1,323 ($17.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,514.03.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

