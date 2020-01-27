Peercoin Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $66,487.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00702252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009078 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,949,458 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, WEX, Bittylicious, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

