Peony Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,327.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $67,253.00 and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,065,101 coins and its circulating supply is 1,945,273 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.