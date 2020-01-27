PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,685,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,558,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.77. 178,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

