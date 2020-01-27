PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of PKI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.67. 1,113,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,400. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

