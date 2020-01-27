PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.60 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

