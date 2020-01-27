Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

