Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 215,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

