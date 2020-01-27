PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells $535,675.00 in Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00.

Shares of PETQ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 237,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

