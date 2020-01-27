Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

