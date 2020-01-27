Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 751 ($9.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608.40 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 743.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 707.91.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

