Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $271,545.00 and $41.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.01261385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00049987 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00207164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

