Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 396,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

