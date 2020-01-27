Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Tops $5.48 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $3,079.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

