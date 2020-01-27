Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PME. ValuEngine raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Pingtan Marine Enterprise news, insider Glenning Anthony purchased 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.