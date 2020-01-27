Piper Sandler Comments on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GSBC stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock worth $464,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.